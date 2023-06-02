Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLDD is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is $11.00, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for GLDD is 64.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On June 02, 2023, GLDD’s average trading volume was 511.77K shares.

GLDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has increased by 9.46 when compared to last closing price of 6.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLDD’s Market Performance

GLDD’s stock has risen by 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.86% and a quarterly rise of 24.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.81% for GLDD’s stock, with a 0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2016.

GLDD Trading at 19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw 16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Levenson Ryan, who purchase 121,721 shares at the price of $6.82 back on May 19. After this action, Levenson Ryan now owns 333,888 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $830,490 using the latest closing price.

Levenson Ryan, the Director of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, purchase 6,860 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Levenson Ryan is holding 212,167 shares at $46,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+7.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stands at -5.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.89. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.