Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock Faces 11.52% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has gone down by -7.52% for the week, with a -2.38% drop in the past month and a -30.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.32% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.93% for GOSS’s stock, with a -78.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is $6.35, which is $5.22 above the current market price. The public float for GOSS is 89.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOSS on June 02, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

GOSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) has plunged by -8.21 when compared to previous closing price of 1.34, but the company has seen a -7.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOSS Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3305. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -43.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Giraudo Bryan, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Apr 04. After this action, Giraudo Bryan now owns 125,990 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $56,094 using the latest closing price.

Hasnain Faheem, the President & CEO of Gossamer Bio Inc., purchase 440,500 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Hasnain Faheem is holding 4,495,897 shares at $503,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

The total capital return value is set at -80.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.05.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,869.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.92. Total debt to assets is 82.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,748.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.