Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.24, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on June 02, 2023 was 20.16M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.68, however, the company has experienced a 1.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA’s stock has risen by 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.65% and a quarterly rise of 12.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.27% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for DNA’s stock, with a -21.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.25 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at 18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4308. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on May 25. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 10,094,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $152,300 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the See remarks of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 13,504,044 shares at $57,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.