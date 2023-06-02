GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock Showcases -5.44% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a -5.53% decrease in the past week, with a -13.77% drop in the past month, and a -53.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for WGS’s stock, with a -63.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $12.13, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 17.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On June 02, 2023, WGS’s average trading volume was 130.46K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.91 in relation to previous closing price of 7.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS Trading at -23.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.90 back on May 18. After this action, PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR now owns 5,918 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $29,500 using the latest closing price.

Stueland Katherine, the Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 8,685 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stueland Katherine is holding 16,162 shares at $56,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -76.20 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.