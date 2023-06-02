GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is $157.35, which is $14.35 above the current market price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDS on June 02, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has plunge by 5.94relation to previous closing price of 9.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.07% drop in the past month, and a -47.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for GDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for GDS’s stock, with a -43.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at -30.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.