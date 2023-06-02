Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) has jumped by 13.82 compared to previous close of 1.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTFT is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is $71.50, The public float for FTFT is 11.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On June 02, 2023, FTFT’s average trading volume was 36.56K shares.

FTFT’s Market Performance

The stock of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has seen a 16.67% increase in the past week, with a 2.19% rise in the past month, and a -19.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for FTFT’s stock, with a -25.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2226. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc. saw -24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc. stands at -57.06. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.