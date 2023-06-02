FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s (FTAI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FTAI stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly gain of 3.99% and a quarterly surge of 15.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for FTAI Aviation Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for FTAI’s stock, with a 35.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) Right Now?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FTAI is $34.13, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for FTAI is 98.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FTAI on June 02, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) has surged by 2.17 when compared to previous closing price of 28.05, but the company has seen a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that How This Overlooked Aviation Firm’s Stock Could Soar

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29.50 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

FTAI Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.19. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd. saw 67.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 40,000 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Adams Joseph P. Jr., the CEO and Chairman of FTAI Aviation Ltd., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Adams Joseph P. Jr. is holding 187,616 shares at $450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd. stands at -15.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.40. Equity return is now at value -124.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 11,525.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 88.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,606.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 99.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.