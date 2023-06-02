FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has soared by 3.05 in relation to previous closing price of 7.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FREY is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FREY is $15.00, which is $7.73 above than the current price. The public float for FREY is 113.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on June 02, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY’s stock has seen a -0.40% decrease for the week, with a 15.17% rise in the past month and a -12.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for FREYR Battery The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for FREY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.