Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 60.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Fortune Brands Executive as CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FBIN is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBIN is $70.40, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for FBIN is 126.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for FBIN on June 02, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

FBIN’s stock has seen a -1.46% decrease for the week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month and a -0.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for FBIN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

FBIN Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.95. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.