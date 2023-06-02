Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.05 in comparison to its previous close of 30.04, however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for FLYW is $34.58, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYW on June 02, 2023 was 911.86K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has seen a 0.97% increase for the week, with a 11.19% rise in the past month and a 16.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for Flywire Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $29.30 back on May 31. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,162,651 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $335,746 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,457 shares at $29.66 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,174,108 shares at $339,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.