First BanCorp. (FBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has jumped by 3.76 compared to previous close of 11.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for First BanCorp. (FBP) by analysts is $14.20, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 177.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.55M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stock saw an increase of 0.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.70% and a quarterly increase of -17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for First BanCorp. (FBP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.35% for FBP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on Mar 15. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 84,895 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $34,827 using the latest closing price.

Dedrick Tracey A, the Director of First BanCorp., purchase 500 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Dedrick Tracey A is holding 25,928 shares at $6,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, First BanCorp. (FBP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.