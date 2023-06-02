Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exscientia plc (EXAI) by analysts is $14.75, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 102.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAI was 337.03K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.78 in relation to previous closing price of 7.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a -11.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 46.60% gain in the past month and a 16.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.45% for EXAI’s stock, with a 3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +39.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.