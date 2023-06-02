Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.77 in comparison to its previous close of 81.58, however, the company has experienced a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Exact Sciences Stock Gains as ‘Doubts Turn to Exuberance’

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is $86.52, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On June 02, 2023, EXAS’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stock saw an increase of 1.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.89% and a quarterly increase of 33.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for EXAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 55.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $85 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +31.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.50. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 69.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Doyle James Edward, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $80.62 back on May 26. After this action, Doyle James Edward now owns 51,913 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $161,240 using the latest closing price.

Condella Sarah, the EVP, Human Resources of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 6,087 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Condella Sarah is holding 80,314 shares at $486,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.