Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is $11.25, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for EB is 80.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EB on June 02, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) has surged by 1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 7.26, but the company has seen a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EB’s Market Performance

EB’s stock has fallen by -1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.89% and a quarterly drop of -23.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Eventbrite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.35% for EB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

EB Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw 25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Taylor Julia D., who sale 36,187 shares at the price of $7.00 back on May 12. After this action, Taylor Julia D. now owns 191,609 shares of Eventbrite Inc., valued at $253,128 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc. stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc. (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.