Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s (LXEH) Stock

In the past week, LXEH stock has gone up by 8.14%, with a monthly decline of -37.28% and a quarterly plunge of -73.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.01% for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for LXEH’s stock, with a -71.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXEH on June 02, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.64 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 8.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXEH Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6202. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -77.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -15.84. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.