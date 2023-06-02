Evaluating the Impact of -2.55 Increase on Synaptics Incorporated’s (SYNA) Stock

The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen a 6.21% increase in the past week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month, and a -28.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for SYNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for SYNA’s stock, with a -19.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) by analysts is $101.78, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 39.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SYNA was 572.46K shares.

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 86.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Synaptics CEO Says Chip Shortages Could Return Sooner Than You Think

SYNA Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.82. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from HURLSTON MICHAEL E., who sale 46,981 shares at the price of $85.73 back on May 26. After this action, HURLSTON MICHAEL E. now owns 282,687 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $4,027,532 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 5,000 shares at $115.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 33,755 shares at $576,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.52 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 17.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.00. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.11. Total debt to assets is 36.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.