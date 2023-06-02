Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has plunged by -0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 23.93, but the company has seen a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is 22.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is $27.66, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 140.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On June 02, 2023, EPRT’s average trading volume was 799.12K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw a decrease of -0.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.79% for EPRT’s stock, with a 2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $26 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

EPRT Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Patten Mark E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Jun 15. After this action, Patten Mark E now owns 84,453 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $20,760 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 459,170 shares at $413,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.