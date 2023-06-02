Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) by analysts is $19.73, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.76M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has surged by 4.17 when compared to previous closing price of 14.88, but the company has seen a 10.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERJ’s Market Performance

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a 10.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month, and a 16.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.50% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.19. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 41.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.