Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 77.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is above average at 13.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is $95.87, which is $17.92 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EMN on June 02, 2023 was 955.97K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stock saw a decrease of -4.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for EMN’s stock, with a -6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $99 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.33. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.