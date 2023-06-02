Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EBC is 174.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of EBC on June 02, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

EBC) stock’s latest price update

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has increased by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 10.85. However, the company has seen a -1.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC’s stock has fallen by -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.63% and a quarterly drop of -27.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for EBC’s stock, with a -32.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -34.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.