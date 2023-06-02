Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is 2.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is $24.43, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for ESTE is 74.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. On June 02, 2023, ESTE’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

ESTE) stock’s latest price update

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has soared by 0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 12.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE’s stock has fallen by -10.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly drop of -17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Earthstone Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.79% for ESTE’s stock, with a -13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Anderson Robert John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 17. After this action, Anderson Robert John now owns 816,009 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $58,750 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Robert John, the President and CEO of Earthstone Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Anderson Robert John is holding 811,009 shares at $57,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

+61.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +26.69. The total capital return value is set at 40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 64.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.28. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.