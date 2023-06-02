Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, DH stock has gone up by 11.23%, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly plunge of -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.74% for DH’s stock, with a -20.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DH is $13.67, which is $3.24 above the current price. The public float for DH is 58.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DH on June 02, 2023 was 855.30K shares.

DH) stock’s latest price update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.78 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DH Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,240 shares at the price of $9.11 back on May 12. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,743,478 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $56,846 using the latest closing price.

Krantz Jason Ronald, the Executive Chairman of Definitive Healthcare Corp., purchase 450,000 shares at $11.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Krantz Jason Ronald is holding 450,000 shares at $5,193,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.99 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -2.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 13.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.