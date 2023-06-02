Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has increased by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 158.52. However, the company has seen a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is above average at 21.09x. The 36-month beta value for DRI is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRI is $165.71, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for DRI is 119.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on June 02, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI’s stock has seen a 0.79% increase for the week, with a 6.52% rise in the past month and a 9.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for DRI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.18. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 78,916 shares at the price of $153.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 199,856 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $12,147,906 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Ricardo, the President and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 12,735 shares at $155.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Cardenas Ricardo is holding 48,304 shares at $1,974,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.06 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 267.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.78. Total debt to assets is 50.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.