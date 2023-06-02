Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.02 in comparison to its previous close of 1.00, however, the company has experienced a -3.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYN is $7.50, which is $6.57 above than the current price. The public float for CYN is 33.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of CYN on June 02, 2023 was 125.87K shares.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN stock saw a decrease of -3.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.16% for Cyngn Inc. (CYN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for CYN’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9425. In addition, Cyngn Inc. saw 38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc., valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7404.86 for the present operating margin

-202.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyngn Inc. stands at -7342.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.98. Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cyngn Inc. (CYN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.