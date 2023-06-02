CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock Experiences -8.01% Monthly Change

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone up by 9.41%, with a monthly decline of -8.01% and a quarterly surge of 14.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.68% for CBAY’s stock, with a 48.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CBAY is also noteworthy at 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CBAY is $14.20, which is $4.9 above than the current price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on June 02, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.56 in comparison to its previous close of 8.98, however, the company has experienced a 9.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAY Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,749 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197,387 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $51,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In summary, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.