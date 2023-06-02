Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (CNTX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CNTX stock has gone up by 34.18%, with a monthly gain of 103.65% and a quarterly surge of 38.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.17% for Context Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.12% for CNTX’s stock, with a 7.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) by analysts is $0.56, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for CNTX is 15.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CNTX was 139.61K shares.

CNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) has jumped by 21.84 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTX Trading at 70.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.26%, as shares surge +103.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +34.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6768. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 5,823 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 159,701 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,900 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,606 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 153,878 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.