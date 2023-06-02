Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) by analysts is $13.05, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SBS was 1.84M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.67relation to previous closing price of 10.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS’s Market Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a 3.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.87% rise in the past month, and a 8.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for SBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for SBS’s stock, with a 5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBS Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.