Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is $5.00, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for COEP is 10.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On June 02, 2023, COEP’s average trading volume was 366.42K shares.

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has dropped by -10.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COEP’s Market Performance

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has seen a -12.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 34.13% gain in the past month and a -2.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for COEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for COEP’s stock, with a -57.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COEP Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares surge +42.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -12.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7443. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.