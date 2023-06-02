CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a -15.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for CNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNO is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNO is $25.29, which is $3.64 above the current price. The public float for CNO is 112.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on June 02, 2023 was 929.23K shares.

CNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 21.71, but the company has seen a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

CNO Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.67. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Shebik Steven E, who purchase 3,917 shares at the price of $22.02 back on May 18. After this action, Shebik Steven E now owns 43,482 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $86,248 using the latest closing price.

Shebik Steven E, the Director of CNO Financial Group Inc., purchase 8,583 shares at $21.85 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Shebik Steven E is holding 39,565 shares at $187,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.