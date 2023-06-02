Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Stock Faces 4.84% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has gone up by 3.88% for the week, with a 0.24% rise in the past month and a -33.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.86% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for CENX’s stock, with a -3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is $11.00, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CENX on June 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) has surged by 5.87 when compared to previous closing price of 7.84, but the company has seen a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

CENX Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 49,568 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 64,400 shares at $440,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.