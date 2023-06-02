Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has gone up by 0.57% for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a 9.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.29% for EBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for EBR’s stock, with a -9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is 38.44x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is $11.88, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 02, 2023, EBR’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 6.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBR Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.