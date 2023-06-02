Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a -4.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for EAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EAT is 43.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.01M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.21 in relation to its previous close of 36.58. However, the company has experienced a -4.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

EAT Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.22. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.