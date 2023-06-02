Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT): A Technical Analysis

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is $210.54, which is $11.52 above the current market price. The public float for ATAT is 79.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATAT on June 02, 2023 was 186.38K shares.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.15 in comparison to its previous close of 16.16, however, the company has experienced a 0.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATAT’s Market Performance

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.92% decline in the past month and a -31.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for ATAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for ATAT’s stock, with a -15.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28.30 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +0.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.