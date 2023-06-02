Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, ARES stock has gone up by 5.55%, with a monthly gain of 6.72% and a quarterly surge of 8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.84% for ARES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) by analysts is $97.85, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ARES was 1.05M shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has soared by 1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 87.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

ARES Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.44. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 28.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Berry Ryan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $87.32 back on May 30. After this action, Berry Ryan now owns 504,661 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $436,600 using the latest closing price.

Arougheti Michael J, the Co-Founder, CEO and President of Ares Management Corporation, sale 68,603 shares at $84.83 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Arougheti Michael J is holding 825,000 shares at $5,819,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.