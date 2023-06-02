AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APPH is $1.38, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for APPH is 134.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APPH on June 02, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

APPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) has decreased by -4.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APPH’s Market Performance

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has experienced a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -56.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for APPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for APPH’s stock, with a -66.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APPH Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4782. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw -22.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-801.23 for the present operating margin

-402.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppHarvest Inc. stands at -1210.57. The total capital return value is set at -21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.89. Equity return is now at value -58.50, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), the company’s capital structure generated 111.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.80. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.