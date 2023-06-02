Apollomics Inc. (APLM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollomics Inc. (APLM) is $21.50, which is $20.15 above the current market price. The public float for APLM is 1.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APLM on June 02, 2023 was 182.30K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

APLM) stock’s latest price update

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLM)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.75 in comparison to its previous close of 4.05, however, the company has experienced a 13.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APLM’s Market Performance

APLM’s stock has risen by 13.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.13% and a quarterly drop of -53.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for Apollomics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.39% for APLM’s stock, with a -49.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLM Trading at -36.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM rose by +13.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Apollomics Inc. saw -53.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollomics Inc. (APLM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.