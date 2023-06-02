Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

The 36-month beta value for YJ is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YJ is $22.09, The public float for YJ is 95.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of YJ on June 02, 2023 was 109.14K shares.

YJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) has jumped by 131.02 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 145.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YJ’s Market Performance

YJ’s stock has risen by 145.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 53.13% and a quarterly rise of 6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.71% for Yunji Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 94.43% for YJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at 53.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.95%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ rose by +87.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2558. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -11.97. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.