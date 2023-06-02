Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 41.42x. The 36-month beta value for YETI is also noteworthy at 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YETI is $48.21, which is $12.71 above than the current price. The public float for YETI is 85.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on June 02, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.93 in comparison to its previous close of 36.57, however, the company has experienced a -5.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers and Cases Over Magnet Ingestion Risks

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has experienced a -5.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.48% drop in the past month, and a -7.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.10% for YETI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

YETI Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.03. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.