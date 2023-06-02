Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NIO Inc. (NIO)

The 36-month beta value for NIO is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIO is $90.52, which is $7.09 above than the current price. The public float for NIO is 1.54B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on June 02, 2023 was 45.19M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 7.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that NIO Stock Slides After a Terrible Quarter

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has risen by 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.79% and a quarterly drop of -19.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for NIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.83. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, NIO Inc. (NIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.