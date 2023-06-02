Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

The 36-month beta value for INVO is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INVO is $3.00, which is $1.8 above than the current price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on June 02, 2023 was 192.09K shares.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has dropped by -19.48 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -43.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen a -43.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.91% decline in the past month and a -66.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.20% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.37% for INVO’s stock, with a -73.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -54.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.82%, as shares sank -42.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -43.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3363. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -51.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.