Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCP) is above average at 0.34x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FCNCP is $1440.83, which is $1469.21 above than the current price. The public float for FCNCP is 12.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of FCNCP on June 02, 2023 was 23.17K shares.

FCNCP) stock’s latest price update

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 19.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FCNCP’s Market Performance

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP) has seen a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.61% decline in the past month and a -9.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for FCNCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for FCNCP’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FCNCP Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCNCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCNCP rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.27. In addition, First Citizens BancShares Inc. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCNCP starting from NIX CRAIG L, who purchase 9,265 shares at the price of $21.76 back on Mar 09. After this action, NIX CRAIG L now owns 9,265 shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc., valued at $201,562 using the latest closing price.

HOLDING FRANK B JR, the Chairman and CEO of First Citizens BancShares Inc., purchase 165 shares at $650.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that HOLDING FRANK B JR is holding 93,632 shares at $107,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCNCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Citizens BancShares Inc. stands at +26.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.