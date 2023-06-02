Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 1.87x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.52.

The public float for DQ is 67.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on June 02, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has jumped by 4.01 compared to previous close of 35.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ’s stock has fallen by -4.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.68% and a quarterly drop of -23.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for DQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.54% for the last 200 days.

DQ Trading at -14.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.36. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.