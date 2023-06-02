Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is above average at 21.19x. The 36-month beta value for APLE is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APLE is $18.57, which is $3.8 above than the current price. The public float for APLE is 213.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on June 02, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has jumped by 1.65 compared to previous close of 14.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.68% and a quarterly drop of -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for APLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

APLE Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M, who purchase 70 shares at the price of $14.42 back on May 25. After this action, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M now owns 70 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $1,009 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 568,109 shares at $77,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.