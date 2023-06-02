An In-Depth Look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) Stock Performance

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen a 7.87% increase in the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a -40.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for KXIN’s stock, with a -40.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for KXIN is 126.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On June 02, 2023, KXIN’s average trading volume was 232.07K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has plunge by 19.95relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KXIN Trading at -15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2991. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.