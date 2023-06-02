Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMPL is $12.75, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for AMPL is 64.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on June 02, 2023 was 702.92K shares.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.44 in relation to its previous close of 9.74. However, the company has experienced a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

AMPL’s Market Performance

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has seen a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.60% decline in the past month and a -28.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.09% for AMPL’s stock, with a -29.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPL Trading at -13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, who sale 30,018 shares at the price of $9.11 back on May 18. After this action, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD now owns 914,616 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $273,587 using the latest closing price.

Harms Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of Amplitude Inc., sale 14,666 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Harms Christopher is holding 393,391 shares at $133,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.56 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -39.22. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.