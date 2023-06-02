ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) has increased by 10.64 when compared to last closing price of 6.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) by analysts is $28.75, which is $19.33 above the current market price. The public float for ALXO is 30.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ALXO was 306.56K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

The stock of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has seen a 10.81% increase in the past week, with a 27.57% rise in the past month, and a 14.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for ALXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.75% for ALXO’s stock, with a -19.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at 32.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pons Jaume, who sale 3,232 shares at the price of $11.07 back on Dec 29. After this action, Pons Jaume now owns 539,746 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $35,779 using the latest closing price.

Randolph Sophia, the Chief Medical Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 1,617 shares at $11.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Randolph Sophia is holding 270,253 shares at $17,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.