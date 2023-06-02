Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock Showcases 1.91% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ALK stock has gone up by 1.84%, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly plunge of -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Alaska Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for ALK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is above average at 97.90x. The 36-month beta value for ALK is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALK is $64.65, which is $18.7 above than the current price. The public float for ALK is 126.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on June 02, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has plunged by -0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 44.93, but the company has seen a 1.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Mar 09. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 29,907 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $170,017 using the latest closing price.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the SVP PEOPLE of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $50.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L is holding 15,747 shares at $81,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.