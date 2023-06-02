Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock Faces 7.45% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has gone up by 13.71% for the week, with a 68.36% rise in the past month and a 14.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.88% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.61% for AFRM’s stock, with a 2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is $13.56, which is -$2.43 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 223.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on June 02, 2023 was 14.75M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) has surged by 6.93 when compared to previous closing price of 14.58, but the company has seen a 13.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that When Buying Now and Actually Paying Later Isn’t Enough

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 34.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +69.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 61.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 0 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $192,711 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $12.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 17,286 shares at $220,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 58.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.