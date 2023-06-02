Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.

The public float for ADES is 18.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADES on June 02, 2023 was 63.09K shares.

ADES) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES)’s stock price has soared by 9.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADES’s Market Performance

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has experienced a 15.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.65% drop in the past month, and a -44.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for ADES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for ADES’s stock, with a -41.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06th of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at -10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5010. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. saw -35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADES starting from Blank Jeremy, who sale 154,293 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Blank Jeremy now owns 477,573 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., valued at $617,172 using the latest closing price.

McIntyre Julian Alexander, the Director of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., purchase 1,203,650 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that McIntyre Julian Alexander is holding 1,197,124 shares at $4,814,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.