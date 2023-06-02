ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock Records 42.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a 27.54% rise in the past month and a 42.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.80% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 64.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is $17.77, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on June 02, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 17.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 23.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 107.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from KAMERICK EILEEN A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.21 back on May 25. After this action, KAMERICK EILEEN A now owns 0 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $430,250 using the latest closing price.

Castillo Kirsten, the Director of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 36,583 shares at $17.34 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Castillo Kirsten is holding 0 shares at $634,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.